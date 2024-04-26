Advertisement
Bengaluru Viral Video: Monkeys Enter House In Search Of Water Amid Water Crisis

Apr 26, 2024
Bengaluru is dealing with a critical shortage of water issue. To save water fer their daily demands, people put forth a lot of efforts. Yet this is also causing problems for monkeys. They are searching for water everywhere they travel in the summer, even inside homes. A video from Bengaluru that has been shared on X shows a thirsty monkey. It's trying to find water while sitting on a kitchen counter. The monkey finds the water dispenser and drinks to satiate its thirst despite attempts to scare it away.

