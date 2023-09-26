trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667309
Bengaluru's busiest bus station comes to halt, because of Bandh over Cauvery water dispute

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
A smaller number of passengers were seen at Majestic Bus Station in, Bengaluru on September 26 because of the Bandh called by various organizations regarding the Cauvery water issue. One of Bangalore’s Busiest bus stops Majestic BMTC Bus stop had no commuters.
