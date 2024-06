videoDetails

Best Growth in stock market ahead of Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

| Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: A day before the results, the stock market saw a huge surge. Heavy surge in the stock market in pre-opening. Sensex is up by about 2500 points. Nifty also gained more than 800 points. Both Sensex and Nifty are at their highest level. Rise in the stock market after EXIT POLL.