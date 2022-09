Best-in-death overs options for Indian cricket team

| Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 07:34 PM IST

Indian bowling has let them down since the last few of their outings, especially in death overs. It will be in India’s interest that Jasprit Bumrah makes it to playing eleven this time to lessen the pressure on pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, whose failures in death overs since Asia Cup 2022 have received a lot of criticism. Best-in-death overs options for Indian cricket team