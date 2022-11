Bharat Jodo Yatra Day 69: Rahul Gandhi resumes ‘padayatra’ from Phalegaon

| Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 02:40 PM IST

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumed 69th day of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Phalegaon of Hingoli, Maharashtra on November 15. ‘Padayatra’ aims to cover as many as 12 states in five months. The Yatra is set to cover a distance of nearly 3,500 Km in 150 days.