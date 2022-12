videoDetails

Bharat Jodo Yatra Day: Rahul Gandhi resumes ‘padayatra’ from Sawai Madhopur on day 96

| Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 03:35 PM IST

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumed ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 13. Party’s General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also participated in the Yatra. The Yatra began on September 07 from Kanniyakumari. It is set to cover a distance of nearly 3,500 kilometers in 150 days.