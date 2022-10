Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi resumes ‘padayatra’ from Raichur

| Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 04:20 PM IST

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumed ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Yermarus, Raichur in Karnataka on October 23. The Yatra began on September 07 from Kanniyakumari. It is set to cover a distance of nearly 3500 kilometers in 150 days.