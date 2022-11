Bharat Jodo Yatra: Woman who had participated in Quit India Movement joins Rahul Gandhi’s rally

| Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 07:37 PM IST

93-year-old Leelabai Chitale, who had participated in the Quit India movement joined Bharat Jodo Yatra. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted a video of the same on the twitter. Leelabai Chitale foot-marched at Vadegaon in Balapur of Maharashtra.