Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan all set to host delegates coming for G20 Summit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
As the much anticipated G20 Leaders’ summit is inching closer with every passing day, the National Capital is decked up beautifully to host the event. India is all set to host the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi from September 9-10. World leaders will arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit.
