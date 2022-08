Bhavina Patel wins gold at Commonwealth Games 2022

In para table tennis, Bhavina Patel from Gujarat, who had bagged a silver at Tokyo Paralympics, prevailed 12-10 11-2 11-9 and defeated Nigeria's Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi. Here's what Bhavina has to say...

