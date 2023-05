videoDetails

Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll rises to 6, rescue operation underway

| Updated: May 01, 2023, 03:10 PM IST

Following the building collapse in Thane’s Bhiwandi where rescue operation is still underway post 34 hours, 4 teams of NDRF are deployed under NDRF Commander Deepak Tiwari after two labourers are suspected to be trapped under debris. So far, the mishap has claimed 6 lives and 12 people have been rescued.