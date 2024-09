videoDetails

Ravindra Raina Casts Vote for Jammu Kashmir Assembly Elections

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 09:54 AM IST

Ravindra Raina cast his vote, video came. The second phase of voting for the assembly elections 2024 has started in Jammu and Kashmir. In the second phase, voting is taking place for 36 assembly seats in 6 districts in Jammu and Kashmir. In this, more than 25 lakh voters will decide the fate of two hundred and forty nine candidates.