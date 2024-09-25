Advertisement
PM Modi to be on Haryana Visit today

Sep 25, 2024
Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a tour of Haryana. At 10 am, PM Modi will address a huge Jan Ashirwad rally in Gohana. 22 BJP candidates from Rohtak, Sonipat and Panipat will be present in this rally. PM will directly communicate with every worker of 20,629 booths of Haryana at 12:30 pm through the Namo app. In the program 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot', PM Modi will communicate with lakhs of workers through audio through more than 4000 Shakti Kendras of Haryana BJP.

