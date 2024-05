videoDetails

Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh expelles from BJP

| Updated: May 22, 2024, 01:16 PM IST

BJP has given a big blow to Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh during the Lok Sabha elections. BJP has expelled Pawan Singh. BJP has shown the way out to Pawan Singh, who had contested as an independent candidate from Karakat, a hot seat in Bihar.