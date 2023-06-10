NewsVideos
Bhopal News: Big plan of RSS for Muslim youths, four day camp going on in Bhopal

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 11:08 AM IST
Bhopal News: Big plan of RSS for Muslim youths. Muslim Rashtriya Manch will teach the lesson of nationalism. A 4-day camp is going on in Bhopal. The issue of Love Jihad will also be discussed in the program.

