Bhupendra Chaudhary praises CM Yogi over BJP's win in UP Nikay Chunav!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 14, 2023, 06:43 PM IST
The BJP has won all the 17 seats in the UP civic elections. So on the other hand Samajwadi Party, BSP have faced a crushing defeat.

