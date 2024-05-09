Advertisement
Bhupendra Jogi, Known For Memes, Attacked In Bhopal: See In Viral Video

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 09, 2024, 02:58 PM IST
Bhupendra Jogi, known for his viral social media reel fame, reportedly fell victim to an attack by two masked assailants in Bhopal on Tuesday evening, as per police reports. Jogi, returning from his clothing store in the New Market area around 9 p.m., encountered the attackers armed with knives. He endured two assault attempts, sustaining severe hand injuries while defending himself against the initial ambush. Following the incident, Jogi underwent treatment, requiring 40 stitches for his wounds. In a plea for justice, he urged assistance in identifying and apprehending the assailants. A video shared on his handle depicted Jogi receiving medical care at a private hospital, highlighting the aftermath of the distressing encounter.

