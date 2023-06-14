NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bhupendra Patel holds important meeting on Biporjoy, reviews preparations

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 11:43 AM IST
Cyclone Biporjoy: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has held a review meeting regarding Cyclone Biporjoy. This meeting has been held at the State Emergency Center in Gujarat and information has been taken regarding preparations against Biporjoy. The storm is seen moving towards Mumbai and Gujarat and its effect is also being seen.

