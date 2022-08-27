Bhupesh Baghel says Ghulam Nabi Azad’s exit from Congress will cause no loss to party

Soon after the resignation given by Ghulam Nabi Azad from the Congress party, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on August 26 in Raipur, said that the former leader’s exit will cause to loss to the party. “He was constantly trying to harm the party. Congress has given him full respect. The party made him cabinet minister and CM. His exit will cause no loss to the party,” the CM said.

| Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 04:50 PM IST

