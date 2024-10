videoDetails

HJP candidate Balraj Kundu attacked during Haryana voting

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 05, 2024, 01:34 PM IST

HJP candidate Balraj Kundu from Rohtak's Meham seat was attacked during voting. He lodged a complaint with DC Rohtak Ajay Kumar. The complaint has also been sent to Akbarpur police station in-charge.