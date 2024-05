videoDetails

Bibhav Kumar files bail petition in High Court

| Updated: May 29, 2024, 03:02 PM IST

Bibhav Kumar Bail Plea in HC: Bibhav Kumar has filed a bail application in the High Court in the Swati Maliwal case. Bibhav's bail application was filed by the lower court, after which he has now appealed to the High Court. Let us tell you that Bibhav Kumar is Kejriwal's PA whom Swati Maliwal had accused of assault in Delhi CM House.