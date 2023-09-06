trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658851
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Biden will bring bad news for G20 Pakistan!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
Preparations for G20 in Delhi are at the final stage and the tension of the leaders and generals sitting in Islamabad is at the top level. On one hand, Pakistan pretends that it does not care about the meeting of powerful countries of the world in Delhi. On the other hand, Journalists and experts of Pakistan are secretly keeping an eye on G20.. watching each and every news coming from here
Follow Us

All Videos

China confirms Xi Jinping not coming to New Delhi
play icon4:52
 China confirms Xi Jinping not coming to New Delhi
Pakistan secretly watching G20
play icon3:34
Pakistan secretly watching G20
India... which was once INDIA? Who is Right.. Who is Wrong?
play icon44:50
India... which was once INDIA? Who is Right.. Who is Wrong?
“We are India, we know how to handle the world…” EAM Dr S Jaishankar ahead of G20 Summit
play icon1:9
“We are India, we know how to handle the world…” EAM Dr S Jaishankar ahead of G20 Summit
Rapper Kanye West And Wife Bianca Censori Gets A Lifetime Ban from a Boat Company In Venice
play icon1:48
Rapper Kanye West And Wife Bianca Censori Gets A Lifetime Ban from a Boat Company In Venice

Trending Videos

China confirms Xi Jinping not coming to New Delhi
play icon4:52
China confirms Xi Jinping not coming to New Delhi
Pakistan secretly watching G20
play icon3:34
Pakistan secretly watching G20
India... which was once INDIA? Who is Right.. Who is Wrong?
play icon44:50
India... which was once INDIA? Who is Right.. Who is Wrong?
“We are India, we know how to handle the world…” EAM Dr S Jaishankar ahead of G20 Summit
play icon1:9
“We are India, we know how to handle the world…” EAM Dr S Jaishankar ahead of G20 Summit
Rapper Kanye West And Wife Bianca Censori Gets A Lifetime Ban from a Boat Company In Venice
play icon1:48
Rapper Kanye West And Wife Bianca Censori Gets A Lifetime Ban from a Boat Company In Venice
PM Modi,pm modi on pakistan,g20 summit 2023 india,g20 preparation in delhi,g20 kya hai,g20 delhi,g20 news,G20 summit,g20 delhi 2023,G20 India,g20 summit 2023 india kya hai,g20 news today,g20 ka matlab kya hai,g20 drawing,g20 summit kya hai,g20 kashmir,pakistan on g20,pakistan news today,Pakistan news channel,Pakistan news,PM Modi news,pm modi in g20,