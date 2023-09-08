trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659652
Biden will make a big blast as soon as he enters Delhi! Joe Biden Security

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 05:55 PM IST
After Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden will reach India at 6:40 pm today. There will be bilateral talks between Joe Biden and Narendra Modi tonight around 8 pm. Joe Biden's visit is also being said to be important because it is his first visit. Before the G20 summit, there can be a special discussion on economic cooperation, defense cooperation between the two countries.
