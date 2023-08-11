trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647804
Big accident in Himachal Pradesh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
This is big news from Chamba in Himachal Pradesh. A big accident has happened in Himachal's Chamba, where the policemen's vehicle fell into a ditch. 6 policemen have died in this accident.

