Big accident in Leh of Ladakh, 9 army soldiers martyred, 1 injured

|Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 07:18 AM IST
Breaking News: A big accident has happened in Leh of Ladakh. Indian army vehicle has fallen into the ditch. 9 army soldiers have been martyred after falling into the ditch. So there 1 jawan has been injured.
