trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650284
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Big accident in Ranchi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 06:58 AM IST
5 people died in a painful accident in Piska village of Ranchi district..Here such a big accident took place while trying to save the bull which fell in a well. During this time a part of the well caved in... and many people were buried in its debris... in which 5 people have died so far and many people are feared to be buried in this debris.... After getting the information, the NDRF team reached here and conducted a rescue operation to evacuate the people.

All Videos

Flood situation worsens in Punjab, high alert in many districts
play icon0:46
Flood situation worsens in Punjab, high alert in many districts
Strong tremors of earthquake in Columbia
play icon2:35
Strong tremors of earthquake in Columbia
Meteorological Department issued a warning..267 houses destroyed..loss of more than 31 crores
play icon12:0
Meteorological Department issued a warning..267 houses destroyed..loss of more than 31 crores
DNA Chandrayaan-3 News: Chandrayaan's 'LANDING PLAN DECODED'!
play icon16:35
DNA Chandrayaan-3 News: Chandrayaan's 'LANDING PLAN DECODED'!
DNA: Make an anti-India statement in Pakistan, become a minister!
play icon5:8
DNA: Make an anti-India statement in Pakistan, become a minister!

Trending Videos

Flood situation worsens in Punjab, high alert in many districts
play icon0:46
Flood situation worsens in Punjab, high alert in many districts
Strong tremors of earthquake in Columbia
play icon2:35
Strong tremors of earthquake in Columbia
Meteorological Department issued a warning..267 houses destroyed..loss of more than 31 crores
play icon12:0
Meteorological Department issued a warning..267 houses destroyed..loss of more than 31 crores
DNA Chandrayaan-3 News: Chandrayaan's 'LANDING PLAN DECODED'!
play icon16:35
DNA Chandrayaan-3 News: Chandrayaan's 'LANDING PLAN DECODED'!
DNA: Make an anti-India statement in Pakistan, become a minister!
play icon5:8
DNA: Make an anti-India statement in Pakistan, become a minister!
ranchi well collapses,Ranchi news,ranchi breaking news,Breaking News,Ranchi accident,ranchi accident news,live news,hindi news today,hindi news live today,jharkhand news today,jharkhand news live,live now,Zee News,ranchi accident today,ndrf rescue bull,bull rscue from well,ranchi bull rescue,bull rescue ndrf,NDRF,ranchi hadsa,breaking news today,