Big Action on Chinese Manjha Sellers

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 03:22 PM IST
Zee News news has an impact in Dhar. Action has been taken against those selling Chinese Manjha. Section 188 has been imposed against shopkeepers. The action has been taken after a child had died after his throat was slit due to Manjha.

