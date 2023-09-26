trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667390
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Big action to be taken on Khalistani funding! SFJ will tighten the noose on Babbar Khalsa

|Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 02:44 PM IST
India Canada News: Major action will be taken regarding foreign funding of Khalistanis. SFJ has intensified preparations to crack down on Babbar Khalsa. In this connection, the funding of Khalistani organizations is being investigated.
Follow Us

All Videos

Pro-khalistan Protests Grip Indian Mission In Vancouver, Tensions Over Nijjar Killing Continue
play icon1:56
Pro-khalistan Protests Grip Indian Mission In Vancouver, Tensions Over Nijjar Killing Continue
Canadian opposition party makes huge allegation on PM Justin Trudeau
play icon1:56
Canadian opposition party makes huge allegation on PM Justin Trudeau
'Justin Trudueau's Plane Had Cocaine' Claims Former Indian Diplomat Deepak Vohra | India-Canada
play icon4:33
'Justin Trudueau's Plane Had Cocaine' Claims Former Indian Diplomat Deepak Vohra | India-Canada
Waheeda Rahman to receive Life Time Achievement Award
play icon3:40
Waheeda Rahman to receive Life Time Achievement Award
Interpol Issued Red Corner Notice For Wanted Khalistani Leader Karanvir Singh
play icon3:9
Interpol Issued Red Corner Notice For Wanted Khalistani Leader Karanvir Singh

Trending Videos

Pro-khalistan Protests Grip Indian Mission In Vancouver, Tensions Over Nijjar Killing Continue
play icon1:56
Pro-khalistan Protests Grip Indian Mission In Vancouver, Tensions Over Nijjar Killing Continue
Canadian opposition party makes huge allegation on PM Justin Trudeau
play icon1:56
Canadian opposition party makes huge allegation on PM Justin Trudeau
'Justin Trudueau's Plane Had Cocaine' Claims Former Indian Diplomat Deepak Vohra | India-Canada
play icon4:33
'Justin Trudueau's Plane Had Cocaine' Claims Former Indian Diplomat Deepak Vohra | India-Canada
Waheeda Rahman to receive Life Time Achievement Award
play icon3:40
Waheeda Rahman to receive Life Time Achievement Award
Interpol Issued Red Corner Notice For Wanted Khalistani Leader Karanvir Singh
play icon3:9
Interpol Issued Red Corner Notice For Wanted Khalistani Leader Karanvir Singh
india canada news,india canada relations,india canada issue,india canada latest news,khalistani funding,khalistani funding news,SFJ,Babbar Khalsa,ED,NIA,Trudeau,trudeau india,trudeau on hardeep nijjar,trudeau khalistan,Hardeep Singh Nijjar,Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder,nijjar hatyakand,NSICOP,nijjar killed in canada video,nijjar murder,nijjar murder in canada,nijjar murder case,khalistan,khalistani in canada,Zee News,Hindi News,Breaking News,live news,