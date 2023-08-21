trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651586
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Big announcement on Ram Mandir! The wait of the devotees will be over

|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
There is good news regarding the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The construction work of Ram temple is going on very fast. The date of consecration of Ramlala has also been fixed. Ramlala will soon sit in the sanctum sanctorum.
Follow Us

All Videos

Watch the grand Bhasma Aarti of Lord Mahakal
play icon2:7
Watch the grand Bhasma Aarti of Lord Mahakal
Tragic accident in Mumbai, container overturned on 5 moving cars, 2 killed
play icon1:52
Tragic accident in Mumbai, container overturned on 5 moving cars, 2 killed
China-America were left watching! 'Chand' now belongs to India..
play icon2:8
China-America were left watching! 'Chand' now belongs to India..
G20 Delegates Take Train Tour In Vande Bharat Express, Impressed With Its 'Efficiency'
play icon2:1
G20 Delegates Take Train Tour In Vande Bharat Express, Impressed With Its 'Efficiency'
Chandrayaan-3 vs Luna-25 LIVE: India's tricolor on the moon after 56 hours!
play icon5:24
Chandrayaan-3 vs Luna-25 LIVE: India's tricolor on the moon after 56 hours!

Trending Videos

Watch the grand Bhasma Aarti of Lord Mahakal
play icon2:7
Watch the grand Bhasma Aarti of Lord Mahakal
Tragic accident in Mumbai, container overturned on 5 moving cars, 2 killed
play icon1:52
Tragic accident in Mumbai, container overturned on 5 moving cars, 2 killed
China-America were left watching! 'Chand' now belongs to India..
play icon2:8
China-America were left watching! 'Chand' now belongs to India..
G20 Delegates Take Train Tour In Vande Bharat Express, Impressed With Its 'Efficiency'
play icon2:1
G20 Delegates Take Train Tour In Vande Bharat Express, Impressed With Its 'Efficiency'
Chandrayaan-3 vs Luna-25 LIVE: India's tricolor on the moon after 56 hours!
play icon5:24
Chandrayaan-3 vs Luna-25 LIVE: India's tricolor on the moon after 56 hours!
Ram Mandir,ram mandir ayodhya,Ayodhya Ram Mandir,Ram Mandir construction,ram mandir construction update,ram mandir nirman,ram mandir update,ram mandir news,ram mandir latest update,ram mandir marg,Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,ayodhya ram mandir marg nirman,ram mandir ayodhya construction,ayodhya ka ram mandir,ram mandir status,ram mandir new update,ayodhya mandir,ram mandir ayodhya construction update,ayodhya ram mandir construction,