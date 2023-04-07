NewsVideos
Big blow to Congress!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 01:06 AM IST
Former Defense Minister AK Antony's son has now joined BJP. About two months after leaving the Congress, today he has joined the BJP.

