trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668564
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Big blow to Congress! RJD said- Nitish Kumar has all the qualifications to become PM.

|Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
2024 Lok Sabha Elections: RJD MLA has given a big statement on Nitish Kumar. RJD MLA said that Nitish Kumar has all the qualifications to become Prime Minister. We want him to become PM.
Follow Us

All Videos

Pro-Kannada Organisations Protest In Mandya By Standing In The Cauvery River | Karnataka
play icon1:42
Pro-Kannada Organisations Protest In Mandya By Standing In The Cauvery River | Karnataka
Ujjain Rape Case Latest Update: Baba Bageshwar gave class to MP CM!
play icon3:16
Ujjain Rape Case Latest Update: Baba Bageshwar gave class to MP CM!
Actor Ranbir Kapoor Celebrates His Birthday With Fans
play icon0:53
Actor Ranbir Kapoor Celebrates His Birthday With Fans
Miss Universe Great Britain Jessica Page Visit Taj Mahal
play icon0:46
Miss Universe Great Britain Jessica Page Visit Taj Mahal
Ayushmann Khurrana Opts For Stylish Look In Mumbai
play icon0:59
Ayushmann Khurrana Opts For Stylish Look In Mumbai

Trending Videos

Pro-Kannada Organisations Protest In Mandya By Standing In The Cauvery River | Karnataka
play icon1:42
Pro-Kannada Organisations Protest In Mandya By Standing In The Cauvery River | Karnataka
Ujjain Rape Case Latest Update: Baba Bageshwar gave class to MP CM!
play icon3:16
Ujjain Rape Case Latest Update: Baba Bageshwar gave class to MP CM!
Actor Ranbir Kapoor Celebrates His Birthday With Fans
play icon0:53
Actor Ranbir Kapoor Celebrates His Birthday With Fans
Miss Universe Great Britain Jessica Page Visit Taj Mahal
play icon0:46
Miss Universe Great Britain Jessica Page Visit Taj Mahal
Ayushmann Khurrana Opts For Stylish Look In Mumbai
play icon0:59
Ayushmann Khurrana Opts For Stylish Look In Mumbai
Lok Sabha Election 2024,loksabha election 2024,2024 Lok Sabha election,2024 Lok Sabha Elections,Lok Sabha Elections 2024,opinion poll 2024 lok sabha chunav,2024 Election,2024 loksabha election,2024 loksabha election survey,Election 2024,loksabha chunav 2024,2024 election prediction,2024 Lok Sabha Chunav,लोकसभा चुनाव 2024,opinion poll 2024 lok sabha elections news,lok sabha chunav 2024,2024 elections,loksabha chunav news,