Big decision on Brajmandal Yatra can be taken in Palwal Mahapanchayat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 03:57 PM IST
After the violence in Haryana's Nuh, a Hindu Sarvajati Mahapanchayat will be held in Palwal near the Nuh border today. Many saints as well as people from many districts of Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh can participate in this mahapanchayat. In view of the proposed Mahapanchayat in Palwal, Duty Magistrate has been appointed in District Nuh.

