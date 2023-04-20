NewsVideos
Big disclosure in Atiq-Ashraf murder case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 09:24 AM IST
There has been a big disclosure in the investigation of the murder of Atiq and Ashraf in Prayagraj. The three shooters met in Delhi-NCR.

