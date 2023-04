videoDetails

Big disclosure on Amritpal Singh's ISI plan!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 02:44 PM IST

The plan of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI was to make Waris Punjab De stand up through Amritpal. Then Sikh extremists have to be linked with Waris Punjab De. In the Lok Sabha elections, the people of this organization have to reach the Parliament. After this, the voice of Khalistan has to be raised in the Parliament through them.