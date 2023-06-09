NewsVideos
Big disclosure on Ganga-Jamuna School, secret path from school to temple

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
Damoh Hijab Case: There has been a big disclosure about Damoh's Ganga Jamuna School. This has been disclosed in the report of the Child Protection and Rights Commission, according to which there was a secret route from the school to the temple.

