Big disclosure on Nuh Violence! Revenge of Junaid-Nasir's Murder

| Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 10:53 AM IST

Nuh Violence Big Disclosure: The government's action is going on against the culprits of the violence in Nuh of Haryana. The accused involved in the violence are being traced out. So far 224 arrests have been made in the case. Tonight 8 accused were arrested from Rajasthan, out of which 4 were arrested from Bharatpur. At the same time, the threads of conspiracy in the violence are being linked to Rajasthan as well. It is believed that the riots in Nuh were outsourced. In the interrogation of the police, the accused have made 7 big revelations. According to sources, the Nuh violence was planned 10 days in advance. Let us know what revelations have been made by the accused.