Big disclosure on Salim arrested from Bhopal!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 16, 2023, 01:32 PM IST

A big disclosure has been made on Salim arrested from Bhopal in the case of HUT terrorists. A person named Saurabh became Salim after converting his religion. At the same time, the religion of the wife and children was also converted.