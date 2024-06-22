videoDetails

Big disclosure on the crack in Atal Setu

Jun 22, 2024

Atal Setu Bridge Crack News: Politics has heated up over Atal Setu. Congress has claimed that there is a crack in Atal Setu. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has also shown pictures of the crack. Congress has accused BJP of corruption regarding this. At the same time, BJP has retaliated to the allegations of Congress. BJP said that there is a crack in the approach road, not Atal Setu. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that Congress is lying.