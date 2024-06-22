Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2759618
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Big disclosure on the crack in Atal Setu

|Updated: Jun 22, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Atal Setu Bridge Crack News: Politics has heated up over Atal Setu. Congress has claimed that there is a crack in Atal Setu. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has also shown pictures of the crack. Congress has accused BJP of corruption regarding this. At the same time, BJP has retaliated to the allegations of Congress. BJP said that there is a crack in the approach road, not Atal Setu. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that Congress is lying.

All Videos

A tragic accident happened in Mumbai
Play Icon05:57
A tragic accident happened in Mumbai
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon10:19
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Congress' Digvijaya Singh makes huge allegation in NEET Paper Leak Case
Play Icon02:19
Congress' Digvijaya Singh makes huge allegation in NEET Paper Leak Case
Massive Attack to occur in Lebanon?
Play Icon01:09
Massive Attack to occur in Lebanon?
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to please Shanidev?
Play Icon05:26
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to please Shanidev?

Trending Videos

A tragic accident happened in Mumbai
play icon5:57
A tragic accident happened in Mumbai
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon10:19
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Congress' Digvijaya Singh makes huge allegation in NEET Paper Leak Case
play icon2:19
Congress' Digvijaya Singh makes huge allegation in NEET Paper Leak Case
Massive Attack to occur in Lebanon?
play icon1:9
Massive Attack to occur in Lebanon?
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to please Shanidev?
play icon5:26
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to please Shanidev?