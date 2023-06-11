NewsVideos
videoDetails

Big game in Maharashtra politics, Supriya Sule has big responsibility Ajit out of game

|Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 11:08 AM IST
Organizationally a big change has been made in Sharad Pawar's party NCP today. Supriya Sule has been given a big responsibility of the party. Supriya Sule has been appointed as the working president of NCP.

All Videos

Big conspiracy of conversion in night shelters, this heinous game going on across the country
4:10
Big conspiracy of conversion in night shelters, this heinous game going on across the country
AAP Maha Rally: AAP's Maharally at Ramlila Maidan, listen to what AAP MP Raghav Chadha said
1:12
AAP Maha Rally: AAP's Maharally at Ramlila Maidan, listen to what AAP MP Raghav Chadha said
Lalu Prasad Yadav Birthday: Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrating 76th birthday
5:27
Lalu Prasad Yadav Birthday: Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrating 76th birthday
Pakistan: Poor Pakistan spent money on the army in the budget, the best budget of plight
3:7
Pakistan: Poor Pakistan spent money on the army in the budget, the best budget of plight
Rajasthan: Earthquake is going to come in politics? Will Pilot surprise everyone including the Congress high command?
8:35
Rajasthan: Earthquake is going to come in politics? Will Pilot surprise everyone including the Congress high command?

Trending Videos

4:10
Big conspiracy of conversion in night shelters, this heinous game going on across the country
1:12
AAP Maha Rally: AAP's Maharally at Ramlila Maidan, listen to what AAP MP Raghav Chadha said
5:27
Lalu Prasad Yadav Birthday: Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrating 76th birthday
3:7
Pakistan: Poor Pakistan spent money on the army in the budget, the best budget of plight
8:35
Rajasthan: Earthquake is going to come in politics? Will Pilot surprise everyone including the Congress high command?
Maharashtra politics,Sharad Pawar,Supriya Sule,sharad pawar news,sharad pawar latest news,sharad pawar live,supriya sule news,sharad pawar news today,ncp chief sharad pawar,supriya sule on sharad pawar,Sharad pawar resigns,sharad pawar threatened,Supriya Sule NCP,ncp sharad pawar,sharad pawar ncp,sharad pawar resign,sharad pawar hindi news,sharad pawar today news,supriya sule today news,sharad pawar speech,supriya sule live,Ajit Pawar,sharad pawar supriya sule,