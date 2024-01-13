trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709309
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Big meeting of AAP Congress underway at Kharge house in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 07:32 PM IST
Follow Us
AAP Congress Meeting News: A big meeting of AAP-Congress is taking place in Delhi. This meeting is going on at the residence of Mallikarjun Kharge. This meeting of AAP-Congress is being held regarding seat sharing. Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha are present in this meeting.

All Videos

Sadhus Attacked in Bengal : BJP slams Mamata govt, calls it 'anti-sanatan'
Play Icon5:19
Sadhus Attacked in Bengal : BJP slams Mamata govt, calls it 'anti-sanatan'
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also receives invitation
Play Icon1:35
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also receives invitation
India lodges protest over British High Commissioner Jane Marriott's visit to PoK
Play Icon0:50
India lodges protest over British High Commissioner Jane Marriott's visit to PoK
Virtual meeting of India Alliance begins
Play Icon2:25
Virtual meeting of India Alliance begins
ED sent fourth summons, Kejriwal did not appear in the first 3 summons
Play Icon1:15
ED sent fourth summons, Kejriwal did not appear in the first 3 summons

Trending Videos

Sadhus Attacked in Bengal : BJP slams Mamata govt, calls it 'anti-sanatan'
play icon5:19
Sadhus Attacked in Bengal : BJP slams Mamata govt, calls it 'anti-sanatan'
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also receives invitation
play icon1:35
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also receives invitation
India lodges protest over British High Commissioner Jane Marriott's visit to PoK
play icon0:50
India lodges protest over British High Commissioner Jane Marriott's visit to PoK
Virtual meeting of India Alliance begins
play icon2:25
Virtual meeting of India Alliance begins
ED sent fourth summons, Kejriwal did not appear in the first 3 summons
play icon1:15
ED sent fourth summons, Kejriwal did not appear in the first 3 summons
Zee News,zee news hd,Breaking News,Congress,congress meeting with aap,INDIA Alliance Meeting,congress aap meeting today,aap vs congress,congress meeting live,congress meeting news,congress meeting today,delhi congress meeting,congress aap seat sharing,congress meering,Opposition meeting,congress latest news,Congress Party,congress vs aap,Indian National Congress,Rahul Gandhi,Arvind Kejriwal,AAP Congress Meeting News,Lok Sabha Election 2024,Hindi,