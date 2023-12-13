trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698445
Big Naxalite attack before swearing in Chhattisgarh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 02:46 PM IST
A major Naxalite attack took place in Chhattisgarh before the swearing in. Naxalites carried out IED blast in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh. The news of martyrdom of a soldier in this attack has come to light.

