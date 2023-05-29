NewsVideos
Big news about Rajasthan Congress, reconciliation between CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 11:52 PM IST
Big news is coming about Rajasthan Congress. After the meeting in Delhi, CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Piolet have reconciled, Congress leader KC Venugopal said that both the leaders will contest together in Rajasthan.

