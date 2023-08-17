trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650207
Big news from MP-Chhattisgarh, know the election strategy behind the list

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 06:52 PM IST
BJP has released the list of candidates for the assembly elections to be held in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Names of 21 candidates have been announced in Chhattisgarh, while names of 39 candidates have been announced in Madhya Pradesh, 5 women have been given tickets in Chhattisgarh. In Chhattisgarh, MP Vijay Baghel has been given ticket from Patan assembly seat. Out of total 21 candidates of Chhattisgarh, 10 are Scheduled Tribe candidates.

