Big news regarding live in relationship

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
There will be one law for divorce for all religions. The rule of maintenance after divorce will be the same. There will be one law for all religions for adoption. Equal rights of girls in distribution of property will be applicable in all religions. The girl's rights will not be violated even if she marries another religion or caste. In all religions, the age of marriage for girls will be 18 years. Registration will be necessary for live in relationship.

