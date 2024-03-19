NewsVideos
Big protest in Bengaluru after Hanuman Chalisa Controversy

Sonam|Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 06:32 PM IST
The controversy over Hanuman Chalisa and Azaan is increasing in Bengaluru, Karnataka. A shopkeeper was beaten up by people in Nagarathpet. The shopkeeper had alleged that he was beaten up because he was playing Hanuman Chalisa loudly in the shop during Namaz.

