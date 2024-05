videoDetails

Big Relief For Workers Amid Severe Heat Government New Rule No Salary Deductions For Break

| Updated: May 29, 2024, 01:32 PM IST

Big news is coming from Delhi. Due to the scorching heat, the workers of Delhi have been given a big relief. The workers will get leave with salary from 12 to 3 pm. That is, there will be a leave of 3 hours but the salary will not be deducted. This order has been issued by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi in view of the scorching heat.