Big relief to Brij Bhushan Singh in sexual abuse case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
Brijbhushan Sharan Singh has got bail from the Rouse Avenue Court in the sexual harassment case. The court has put a condition for bail that Brijbhushan Sharan will not influence the witnesses or the complainants. Apart from this, he will not leave the country without the permission of the court.
