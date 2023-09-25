trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667010
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Big relief to Mafia Mukhtar Ansari in Gangster Act Case!

|Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 03:27 PM IST
Mafia Mukhtar Ansari has got relief in the gangster case. Mukhtar has got bail from Allahabad High Court. Ghazipur court had earlier sentenced Mukhtar to 10 years imprisonment.
Follow Us

All Videos

This speech of Modi will hurt Congress! Everyone on stage was surprised
play icon3:28
This speech of Modi will hurt Congress! Everyone on stage was surprised
Asian Games 2023: India beats Sri Lanka in the final, brings home gold
play icon1:28
Asian Games 2023: India beats Sri Lanka in the final, brings home gold
PM Modi takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi during address in Bhopal
play icon3:50
PM Modi takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi during address in Bhopal
Stones pelted on UP Police. Journalist also injured in the attack.
play icon2:1
Stones pelted on UP Police. Journalist also injured in the attack.
IAF gets country's first C295 aircraft
play icon16:48
IAF gets country's first C295 aircraft

Trending Videos

This speech of Modi will hurt Congress! Everyone on stage was surprised
play icon3:28
This speech of Modi will hurt Congress! Everyone on stage was surprised
Asian Games 2023: India beats Sri Lanka in the final, brings home gold
play icon1:28
Asian Games 2023: India beats Sri Lanka in the final, brings home gold
PM Modi takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi during address in Bhopal
play icon3:50
PM Modi takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi during address in Bhopal
Stones pelted on UP Police. Journalist also injured in the attack.
play icon2:1
Stones pelted on UP Police. Journalist also injured in the attack.
IAF gets country's first C295 aircraft
play icon16:48
IAF gets country's first C295 aircraft
gangster act case,gangster act case mukhtar ansari,Mukhtar Ansari,mukhtar ansari news,mukhtar ansari gangster act case,mukhtar ansari released,mukhtar ansari case,gangster Mukhtar Ansari,mukhtar ansari cases,mukhtar ansari latest news,mafia mukhtar ansari,mukhtar ansari up don,bahubali mukhtar ansari,mukhtar ansari news today,mukhtar ansari bahubali,mukhtar ansari jail,mukhtar ansari don,don mukhtar ansari,mukhtar ansari son,Gangster Act,Zee News,