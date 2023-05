videoDetails

Big revelation on Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen, had contact with three property dealers

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 06, 2023, 03:34 PM IST

Shaista Parveen News: A sensational revelation has been made about Shaista Parveen, wife of Mafia Atiq Ahmed. Shaista Parveen had secretly come to attend Ateeq's funeral. Shaista had also contacted three property dealers after the murder of Atiq and Ashraf.