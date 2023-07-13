trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634926
Big ruckus in Bihar, BJP leader killed during police lathicharge in Patna

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 04:08 PM IST
BJP leader injured in police lathicharge in Patna has died. The injured BJP leader died in the PMCH of Patna. The deceased leader has been identified as BJP District General Secretary Vijay Kumar Singh from Jehanabad.
